Police Commissioner rewards auto-drivers

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Thursday rewarded two autorickshaw drivers for rescuinga runway girl and returning the jewellery of a passenger.

At 11.30 p.m last Monday while Usha, an autorickshaw driver was waiting at the entrance of CMBT bus stand, a girl was standing near her. Asked where she wanted to go, the girl reportedly told that she came from Cuddalore looking for a job.

Usha took her to CMBT police station after saying that she would get her a job. The girl was handed over to the police. Further enquiry revealed that the 16 year-old ran away from home after fighting with her friends. The police called the parents and reunited her with them.

In another instance, Raja, an autorickshaw driver from Ayanavaram, took a woman passenger to Koyambedu from Aminjikarai on Tuesday night. After dropping her at the destination, Mr. Raja spotted a gold bangle on the back seat. He handed it over to T.P. Chatram Police to be returned to the owner. The police traced the person and handed it over to her after due verification.