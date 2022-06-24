Police Commissioner launches awareness campaign against drug abuse 

International Day Against Drug Abuse being observed on June 26

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal on Friday launched an awareness campaign against drug abuse and illegal trafficking by releasing banners, posters and pamphlets.

The police are organising an awareness campaign across the city to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed on June 26. At the office of Greater Chennai City Police Commissionerate, Mr. Jiwal released banners, posters and pamphlets highlighting the ill effects of drug abuse.

The banners and posters would be placed near schools, colleges and places where the public gather in large numbers, Mr. Jiwal said. Additional Commissioners of Police T.S. Anbu and J. Loganathan and Joint Commissioner of Police, North, R.V. Ramya Bharathi were present.