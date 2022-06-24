Chennai

Police Commissioner launches awareness campaign against drug abuse 

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal on Friday launched an awareness campaign against drug abuse and illegal trafficking by releasing banners, posters and pamphlets. 

The police are organising an awareness campaign across the city to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed on June 26. At the office of Greater Chennai City Police Commissionerate, Mr. Jiwal released banners, posters and pamphlets highlighting the ill effects of drug abuse.

The banners and posters would be placed near schools, colleges and places where the public gather in large numbers, Mr. Jiwal said. Additional Commissioners of Police T.S. Anbu and J. Loganathan and Joint Commissioner of Police, North, R.V. Ramya Bharathi were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
narcotics & drug trafficking
crime
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2022 7:01:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/police-commissioner-launches-awareness-campaign-against-drug-abuse/article65561046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY