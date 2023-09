September 10, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore, on Saturday inaugurated a mega comprehensive medical camp for traffic police personnel.

The camp was organised by Greater Chennai Traffic Police and Rotary International Dist 3232 with a team of doctors. In this camp, more than 200 traffic police personnel participated. R. Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, was present.

