Police Commissioner inaugurates helmet awareness programme

₹1.36 crore collected as fine from 1.36 lakh offenders

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police is organising helmet awareness campaigns for five days at important junctions in the city from Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, who inaugurated the awareness camp at the Labour Statue on the Marina Beach, addressed the participants on the need for wearing helmets by both the driver and the pillion rider to help reduce the fatalities in case of road accidents involving two-wheelers.

Mr. Jiwal advised those motorists who were riding two-wheelers without helmets.

A senior official of the city police said the traffic police has been organising several awareness camps stressing on the need to wear helmets in various places. As part of the awareness programme, a signature campaign was launched on the Marina Beach.

The police official said the traffic police have intensified the vehicle checking process in various parts of the city to make the two-wheeler driver and the pillion rider to compulsorily wear helmets. As part of the inspection drive, the traffic police have collected a fine of ₹1.36 crore by filing 1.36 lakh cases against the violators for not wearing helmets during the fortnight.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar was present.