Police Commissioner holds two-day redressal camp

1,554 personnel submit petitions over service-related grievances

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal held a grievance redressal meeting for personnel, which lasted for eleven-and-a-half hours over the course of two days.

Under the ‘Ungal Thuraiyil Muthalamaichar’ (Chief Minister in your department) programme, an initiative was launched to redress the grievances of government staff. Under this, the Police Commissioner held a mega camp on Saturday and Sunday at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore.

On Saturday, Mr. Jiwal held the redressal programme from 3 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. For seven-and-a-half hours, he directly received petitions from police personnel. He continued the camp from 11.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. on Sunday.

A sub-inspector of police said, “It is a good initiative. I was posted in Nungambakkam from Poonamallee a few months ago. I met the Police Commissioner and sought a transfer back to Poonamallee because the commute was difficult, and I only had a few months before retirement. He heard me out and assured me that suitable action will be taken on my petition.”

In the two-day programme, 1,554 police personnel submitted their petitions on service-related grievances, including transfers, cancellation of punishment, removal of salary anomaly, allotment of police quarters and medical assistance from the police welfare fund.

Mr. Jiwal told The Hindu, “We have endorsed each petition and categorised them. About 70% of them can be dealt with directly by our office, and will be redressed within a month. The rest will be sent to the office of the Director General of Police for action.”