Police Commissioner asks people to follow road rules

‘Extend cooperation to reduce accidents and fatalities’

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Saturday appealed to the public to extend their cooperation in following traffic rules to reduce road accidents and fatalities.

Mr. Aggarwal and Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, N. Kannan flagged off a bike rally by traffic police personnel to create awareness on the importance of adhering to traffic rules. He also released a CD of a song on road safety and inaugurated a sand art display on the Marina Beach as the 32nd Road Safety Awareness Month is being observed in the city.

Speaking at the venue, Mr. Aggarwal said the State government and the city police have been taking all efforts to reduce fatalities. “In Chennai city, the accident rate has reduced substantially. Compared to 2019, there is 50% reduction in accidents and we have saved 380 lives,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

He said the life of every individual is very important to their family. Road safety awareness programme is being conducted with an aim to create more awareness on the importance of following road rules. “It is everyone’s responsibility to follow traffic rules for the safety of all. If all follow road rules, we will reduce accidents completely and can achieve a zero accident scenario. That can be achieved only if the public extend their cooperation,” said Mr. Aggarwal.

The Commissioner also said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently appreciated the efforts of the Tamil Nadu police in reducing road accidents in the State, and the Supreme Court had also appreciated the force. He said all the States have been asked to follow the Tamil Nadu model to reduce fatalities and accidents.