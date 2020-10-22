Police Commemoration Day observed in city

CHENNAI

22 October 2020 01:40 IST

It is observed on October 21 every year

Director General of Police (DGP) J.K. Tripathy led police personnel, defence staff and retired officers in paying homage to their colleagues who died in the line of duty on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday.

On October 21 every year, respects are paid to CRPF personnel who died at Hot Springs in Ladakh, fighting Chinese troops on this day in 1959. Mr. Tripathy placed a wreath and paid his respects to the personnel at the martyrs’ column on the DGP office campus in Kamarajar Salai. M.K. Narayanan, former National Security Adviser; Lieutenant General P.N. Rao, GOC, Dakshin Bharat area; Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, Flag Officer Commanding T.N. and Puducherry naval area; IG S. Paramesh, Commander of Coast Guard Region (East); Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal; Collector R. Seethalakshmi and others took part. As many as 264 personnel, who lost their lives between September 1, 2019, and August 31 this year, were remembered across the country during the day. Kavitha, wife of S. Balamurali, a police inspector who had succumbed to COVID-19, and the families of other police personnel who had died during the pandemic also participated in the event.

The occasion drew to a close with a gun salute by the Armed Reserve police personnel.

