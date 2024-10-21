Police Commemoration Day Observed by TN Police 

The Director-General of Police (DGP) and head of the police force, Shankar Jiwal, led police personnel, defence staff and retired officers in paying homage to colleagues who died in the line of duty, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Monday.

Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year to pay tribute to the 10 policemen of Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush at Hotsprings area near Ladakh.

M.K. Narayanan, former National Security Advisor, retired DGPs, representatives of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard, Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade, other officers, and family members of the martyrs also paid their respects.

Last year, 213 policemen, women, and officers laid down their lives, leaving their grieving families behind, in order to secure and ensure the twin goals of peace and freedom. From the Tamil Nadu Police, Special Sub-Inspector of Police K. Pushparaj (Virudhunagar District), Head Constable Kumaran (Avadi City), Grade I Constables- M. Karthikeyan (Virudhunagar District), P. Vignesh (Namakkal District), and S. Jesus Alwin (Thoothukudi District) have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

