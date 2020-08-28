Police, child protection unit gear up to stop child marriages in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI

28 August 2020 16:07 IST

A series of awareness programmes are being conducted in the district

On Thursday alone four child marriages were stopped in Tiruvallur district, located close to Chennai City. Understanding the gravity of the problem, the police and District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) are gearing up to create awareness in villages about child marriage and the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

While the special team for Crime Against Women and Children, Tiruvallur district, has started organising awareness camps in the district, the DCPU will be sending a circular to Panchayat presidents in Tiruvallur districts to create awareness in their hamlets.

Advertising

Advertising

“On Thursday, officials from Childline, the DCPU and the police stopped weddings in Tirutanni, Tiruvalangadu, Elavoor and Minjur blocks. On an average, 10 to 15 child marriages are stopped every month in Tiruvallur district. The girls rescued are in the age group of 13 to 18 years,” said a police officer.

Besides, child rights activists suspect that the children may be subject to sexual and physical abuse during the lockdown. “As of now the statistics in Tiruvallur districts have not shown a significant jump. However there may be under reporting of cases. Children may find it hard to share their problems as schools are closed and they may not have access to friends or teachers. Hence, we wanted to go from village to village and create awareness,” said P. Aravindhan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur.

The police on Thursday held a programme in Venbakkam village near Ponneri. “A total of 50 persons including members of Village Vigilance Committees and women volunteers took part in it. They will go back to their localities and spread awareness. We are also planning to create awareness in companies where women work in large numbers,” said M. Meenakshi, ADSP, Special Wing for Crime Against Women and Children, Tiruvallur.

Meanwhile D. Senthil, District Child Protection Officer, Tiruvallur, said that circulars will be sent to Panchayat presidents in the district asking them to create door-to-door awareness. “They will be asked to activate the village-level Child Protection Committee for this purpose,” he added.

(Childline operates a helpline --1098 -- for children in distress across the country)