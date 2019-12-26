Chennai

Police chief’s Christmas gesture

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Wednesday celebrated Christmas with children from the Police Boys’ and Girls’ Club in Kannagi Nagar.

His wife and Additional Director General of Police Seema Agarwal; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar Pagalavan and other police officers participated. Mr. Viswanathan cut a Christmas cake and fed the children, besides distributing sweets to those present.

