Police chief fabricating stories, says activist

Social Activist Gayatri Khandhadai, who was one among those that spearheaded the ‘kolam’ protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Tamil Nadu, said Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan had ‘casually released her personal details’ to the media.

She said that he had compromised her privacy and safety. “He brought me to a vulnerable situation. I hold him personally responsible for my safety and security,” Ms. Gayatri

Strong rebuttal

Strongly refuting the police’s allegation that she was arrested because she drew anti-CAA Kolams (road art) in front of an elderly person’s house, Ms. Gayatri asked, “The police had reached the spot of the protest even before I was there. They had spoken to me the day before on December 28 as well. Then, how is it possible that they came to the spot because of a complaint?” Senior lawyer Sudha Ramalingam said the First Information Report did not make any mention of said incident.

Advocate Mohan said, “The 92-year-old resident opposing the protest does not exist in FIR registered on December 29.”

Human rights activism

Speaking about the recent press conference where references were made to the “possible links between activist Gayatri and Pakistan”, she said, “I had gone as an activist from India along with other activists in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. I had spoken about setting up a Commission through SAARC to protect human rights in the South Asian region. What’s wrong with this?”

Ms. Gayatri said the police had not sought any explanation from her.