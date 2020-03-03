Chennai

Police chief distributes buttermilk to traffic police personnel

Chennai police commissioner A. K. Viswanathan distributing buttermilk to traffic policemen in Chennai on Monday.

Chennai police commissioner A. K. Viswanathan distributing buttermilk to traffic policemen in Chennai on Monday.   | Photo Credit: S_R_Raghunathan

City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan on Monday inaugurated distribution of buttermilk to traffic police personnel manning traffic intersections.

Near Anna Flyover, Mr. Viswanathan launched the initiative by handing over buttermilk to the traffic constables who were on duty. The buttermilk will be supplied to them for the next four months to beat the heat and fatigue. A total of 5,000 traffic police personnel, from constables to Assistant Commissioners of Police, will benefit.

At the function, five modernised two-wheelers, sponsored by Suzuki Motors, were inducted into the traffic police wing. The Commissioner formally launched the bikes by handing over keys to the traffic police personnel.

Speaking at the venue, Mr. Viswanathan said the the objective was to improve the direct interface of police force with the public. Through a good approach, the traffic police should get every motorist to wear a helmet and stop drunken driving completely.

Additional Commissioner, Traffic, A.Arun and other officials were present on the occasion.

