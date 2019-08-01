Chennai

Police chief appreciates woman for her bravery

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Tuesday appreciated a woman who chased and nabbed a chain-snatcher, despite being attacked by him and suffering an injury.

At 9.30 p.m. on Sunday, M. Dhanalakshmi, 50, a resident of Vijaylakshmi Nagar in Kattupakkam, was returning home after visiting a shop near her house, when a motorcycle-borne youth stopped her near Indira Nagar under the pretext of seeking directions, and snatched her five sovereign-gold chain. Dhanalakshmi, however, caught hold of him and raised an alarm for assistance.

Meanwhile, the chain-snatcher brandished a knife and inflicted injuries on her hand.

Despite the threat, she held on to him, as passersby rushed and caught hold of him. He was handed over to the Poonamallee police. The accused has been identified as Sivakumar, 40, of Mangadu.

On learning about the incident, Mr. Viswanathan called the woman to his office and appreciated her.

