Police check the status of 830 criminals

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 09, 2022 19:27 IST

The city police conducted a special drive by inspecting and enquiring about the behaviour of more than 800 history-sheeters who have given a bond stating that they would not get involved in criminal and other activities.

In the Drive Against Rowdy Elements campaign carried out by the police personnel in more than 100 police stations, 837 persons with criminal cases pending against them were identified.

A senior police officer said these history-sheeters had given a written bond promising to stay away from any criminal activities and take corrective steps.

In the special drive conducted against rowdy elements on Saturday, the police personnel inspected 837 history-sheeters and arrested eight accused persons for posing a threat to law and order. The police issued non-bailable warrants for seven persons who were reported to be absconding. In the drive, five criminals, who had gone underground, were traced, the officer said.

The city police have till date got bonds from 2,398 criminals facing murder and assault cases. The police plan to identify more history-sheeters and inquire into their activities.

