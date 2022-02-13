Police caution public about illegal loan apps

CHENNAI

‘Borrowers face harassment, humiliation’

The police have cautioned the public against downloading illegal loan apps on their cellphones.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal asked people not to download any loan app as most of them were exploitative.

In January last year, the cyber crime wing and anti-usury wing arrested a gang which used to lend money through shady loan apps at a high rate of interest and later harass the borrower. Action was taken to remove those loan apps immediately. Despite sustained efforts by the police, such apps had been cropping up on Google Playstore and websites.

An advisory of the police said those who rolled out these loan apps gained access to photos, personal details, Aadhaar or bank details on the cellphones of the borrowers. People should not accept terms and conditions of any loan app. They should be cautious as all the phone contacts, photographs, locations and phone memory will be compromised by these lenders who use the content to harass or blackmail the borrower later.

The modus operandi

Over 30% of the loan amount would be deducted as processing fees and only the remaining amount credited into the bank account of the applicant. The borrower has to repay the loan within seven days. Otherwise, exorbitant interest rate would be levied on a daily basis. On failure to repay the amount within 10 days, the operators would blackmail the borrower and later send obscene messages to the relatives, friends on the contact list of the cellphone, the city police said.

People who availed loans from these apps were humiliated and harassed at their places of work. They were put into mental agony besides incurring monetary loss, said the police.