Police caution people about suspicious link

CHENNAI

25 July 2021 01:12 IST

The Cyber Crime Wing has issued a warning to the public about a suspicious link circulated by online fraudsters to swindle money from customers of banks.

The suspicious link is circulated to the public in an SMS making it look like an alert from their bank. It informs the user that the bank account is blocked and asks the customer to update KYC/PAN card/ Aadhaar card details through a link http: //6328633cafe2.ngrok.io /bank or something similar.

The Cyber Crime Wing said within 10 minutes after the account holder clicks on the link and even before all the details are entered, the fraudsters transfer the money online, said a senior police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

Several complaints have been received in the last two days, said the police. The officer said earlier the fraudsters used to call. Now, they sent a link under the pretext of an update.

The police have urged the public not to click on any suspicious link received on their cellphones. If there is any doubt on a suspicious message, they should visit the bank in person and get clarified.