Police caution people about suspicious link

The Cyber Crime Wing has issued a warning to the public about a suspicious link circulated by online fraudsters to swindle money from customers of banks.

The suspicious link is circulated to the public in an SMS making it look like an alert from their bank. It informs the user that the bank account is blocked and asks the customer to update KYC/PAN card/ Aadhaar card details through a link http: //6328633cafe2.ngrok.io /bank or something similar.

The Cyber Crime Wing said within 10 minutes after the account holder clicks on the link and even before all the details are entered, the fraudsters transfer the money online, said a senior police officer.

Several complaints have been received in the last two days, said the police.

The police have urged the public not to click on any suspicious link received on their cellphones.