Police bust inter-state drug smuggling gang, seize 25 kg of pseudoephedrine in Chennai

The consignment was seized from a private parcel office on Walltax Road

Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai have busted an inter-state drug smuggling gang and seized 25 kg of pseudoephedrine from a parcel service office on Walltax Road.

Based on specific information, sleuths of the DRI, Chennai in a swift operation on Monday, busted an inter-state drug smuggling gang operating in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and intercepted a consignment of European water closets from a private parcel office at Walltax Road, Chennai, which was about to be despatched to Ernakulam.

On examination of the consignment kept in 15 cartons, around 25 kg of a white powder, believed to be pseudoephedrine was found concealed in the inner walls of the cartons, and was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, a press release from DRI said.

Pseudoephedrine, due to the possible use in the production of various narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, is notified as a controlled substance under the NDPS Act. Hence, it is in high demand among illicit drug manufacturers.

Further investigations are on to trace the origin and destination of the seized consignment.