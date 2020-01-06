Police bust gang selling drugs to college students

The Vadapalani police arrested three persons for possessing and selling drugs to college students in the city.
A senior police officer said that based on several complaints about drugs being circulated among students, a police team detained a person moving in a suspicious manner on the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai near Vadapalani junction.
During investigation, Harish, a resident of Mogappair, said two other college students were involved in selling synthetic drugs imported from the Netherlands to students of various private colleges in and around Ramapuram and Porur through social media.
The police arrested Vishal Arunkumar of Maduravoyal and Vijay of Ramapuram.
Police are further investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.