Police bust gang selling drugs to college students

The Vadapalani police arrested three persons for possessing and selling drugs to college students in the city.

A senior police officer said that based on several complaints about drugs being circulated among students, a police team detained a person moving in a suspicious manner on the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai near Vadapalani junction.

During investigation, Harish, a resident of Mogappair, said two other college students were involved in selling synthetic drugs imported from the Netherlands to students of various private colleges in and around Ramapuram and Porur through social media.

The police arrested Vishal Arunkumar of Maduravoyal and Vijay of Ramapuram.

Police are further investigating.