Chennai

Police bust gang selling drugs to college students

more-in

Three involved in the racket arrested

The Vadapalani police arrested three persons for possessing and selling drugs to college students in the city.

A senior police officer said that based on several complaints about drugs being circulated among students, a police team detained a person moving in a suspicious manner on the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai near Vadapalani junction.

During investigation, Harish, a resident of Mogappair, said two other college students were involved in selling synthetic drugs imported from the Netherlands to students of various private colleges in and around Ramapuram and Porur through social media.

The police arrested Vishal Arunkumar of Maduravoyal and Vijay of Ramapuram.

Police are further investigating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 1:35:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/police-bust-gang-selling-drugs-to-college-students/article30488988.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY