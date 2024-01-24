Police bust cocaine trafficking network in city with the arrest of four more suspects

January 24, 2024 07:18 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The city police have busted a network of drug traffickers, comprising Nigerians, a South African, and affluent businessmen from the city, with the arrest of four more suspects. Three others were nabbed last Saturday for trafficking cocaine.

On Saturday afternoon, an informant told Aminjikarai police inspector T. Kirubanidhi that a man, who appeared to be from Africa, was selling packets of white powder at Shenoy Nagar Metro station.

Mr. Kirubanidhi, accompanied by other personnel, went to the Metro station and spotted the man. When they approached him, he tried to escape. The police pinned him down and apprehended him. They identified him as Ajagu Chinedu Onochie, 47, a Nigerian national temporarily staying at an apartment in Manimangalam. The police searched his personal belongings and recovered 107 small packets of cocaine.

During interrogation, Ajagu confessed that he had migrated from Nigeria 20 years ago and settled in India. He procured cocaine from Cynthia, an Indian in Mumbai married to a Nigerian national, and supplied it through local conduits in Nungambakkam, Maduravoyal, Koyambedu, Uthandi, and Aminjikarai. Subsequently, the police arrested his wife Esmelcia Micas alias Leony, 50, and another associate Ameh Zion Inalegwu, 40, a South African national, who were involved in the case. One kilogram of cocaine, ₹2 lakh in cash, and six mobile phones were seized from them.

Intensifying the probe, the police on Monday nabbed four local businessmen who sold the cocaine after procuring it from Ajagu. The police identified the arrested as S. Anirudh Chaudhary, 34, of Anna Nagar; Lal, 35, of Nungambakkam; Hithesh Parihar, 31, of Sowcarpet; and Ankur Heda, 32, of Vyasarpadi. The drug was seized from them.

The police said Ajagu had three bank accounts and transferred the money to another peddler in Bengaluru. “The investigation revealed that the drug was sourced from Addis Ababa, Nairobi, and other African cities. Upon receiving the consignment, the businessmen had sold it at high prices. Further investigation is on to freeze the source,” a senior police officer said.

So far, seven persons were arrested on charges under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. They were remanded in judicial custody.

