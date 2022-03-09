Police bust gang engaged in distributing methamphetamine tablets in north Chennai

March 09, 2022 15:02 IST

Drug manufacturing unit in Ongole identified; worker held

The city police made a major breakthrough when it identified a unit in Ongole which was involved in production and distribution of methamphetamine. A special team rushed to Ongole and arrested Venkat Reddy, a worker of the drug-manufacturing unit. Search is on to nab Ramesh, the owner of the unit.

A senior official said, last week the New Washermenpet police arrested Rohit Manikandan of the area and Khader Mohideen of Royapuram for possessing and selling ganja and methamphetamine. Based on the confession of the accused, it arrested Nagoor Hanifa of Tondiarpet and Thameem Rasulla of Mannadi.

During the investigation, it was found that Nagoor Hanifa purchased the drug packets from Thameem Rasulla and Sheikh Mohammed, a resident of Ambattur, and was engaged in selling the drugs in several parts of north Chennai. While the police team arrested Thameem Rasulla, Sheikh Mohammed escaped when it raided his house.

Meanwhile, Venkat Reddy was produced before a judicial magistrate and was sent to prison.

The police official said Sheikh Mohammed and Ramesh of Andhra Pradesh would soon be arrested.