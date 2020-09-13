Police bust fake SIM card gang in Chennai

Criminal action will be initiated if anyone violates the procedure prescribed by TRAI in selling SIM cards and its activation resulting in crime, says JCP V. Balakrishnan

Next time when you take a photocopy of your identity and address documents or submit them in shops to purchase anything, be careful not to leave any copies behind. The police busted a gang that used credentials of other persons to obtain ready-to-use sim cards under fake names on Sunday.

A special team attached to V. Balakrishnan, joint commissioner, North, that was investigating the kidnap of Diwan Akbar (45), by a gang posing as NIA officials in Muthialpet police station limits, found that the accused had purchased SIM Cards under fake names by using other persons’ documents to demand ransom.

Hence a special team headed by sub-inspector S. Vijay, head constable Murugeswaran and constable Vimal was formed to bust the fake SIM card racket. At this juncture, a woman lodged a complaint with the Kasimedu police station stating that her identity proof was misused by someone to obtain fake SIM cards.

“We found that the fake SIM cards used by the kidnappers were purchased through a network. Further investigation revealed that the card was activated by Arjun, a SIM Card salesman of a particular mobile service provider’s distribution company. He collected the identity and address proof documents submitted by customers of roadside SIM cards stalls and those that sell weight loss products. He also procures them from photocopy shops. He then gets the SIM cards using these credentials and activates them,” said Mr. Vijay.

Arjun then hands them over to middle agents - Kasim, Amar Jain, Premanathan and Hassan - who collect these cards from him and provide it to Syed, who then sells it to the end user. Police claim that the kidnappers got the SIM cards from this network and all the six have been arrested.

“Even when you hand over documents in a photo copy shop, be careful. Always ensure that a second copy is not being made. This is a dangerous trend. The fake SIM cards can be purchased by anti-social elements and terrorists and misused,” cautioned Mr. Vijay.

Mr. Balakrishnan said, “If anyone violates the procedure prescribed by TRAI in selling SIM cards and its activation resulting in crime, criminal action will be initiated including other actions like steps to cancel their license.”