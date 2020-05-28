Police bring animal feeders in Chennai, Tiruvallur together for welfare of stray animals

CHENNAI

28 May 2020 14:06 IST

The police have created the ‘Friends of Police Stray Animals Feeding Initiative’, a group that has over 100 feeders and animal rescuers across the city

In a move to provide food to stray animals that have been struggling during the lockdown period, the police have brought feeders and animal rescuers under one umbrella to ensure that the animals are fed regularly.

Known as the ‘Friends of Police Stray Animals Feeding Initiative’, the group has over 100 feeders and animal rescuers from across the city. “After the lockdown began many restaurants were closed and community animals that used to thrive on leftovers found it hard to find food. After the group was formed, each member started feeding animals and birds in their locality and outside,” said 19-year-old Sai Vignesh, a member of the initiative in Tiruvallur district.

Mr. Vignesh also runs Almighty Animal Care Trust, a sanctuary and free animal dispensary for stray animals in the district. “I feed around 150 to 200 stray dogs, cows and cats every day. Many animal feeders across the city used to feed approximately the same number of animals or even more, prior to the lockdown,” he said.

However, after the lockdown began, movement was restricted and many feeders could not go out of their localities and feed animals. “Hence, I approached the police to assist us in feeding the animals and they formed the FOP group. It has been of great help,” added Mr. Vignesh

Another member of the FOP group in the city is Kirthana Raamsukaesh, a banker by profession and a resident of R.A. Puram. “With the help of Sai Vignesh I joined the FOP initiative. After obtaining passes, I was able to feed animals in other parts of the city as well,” she said.

For the last three years, she has been taking care of community animals. “I take care of 13 dogs and 13 cats in my colony for their food and medical expenses. During the lockdown, I started feeding in other areas as well with the help of the FOP initiative. The move helped animal lovers across the city connect and coordinate more easily,” she added.

Mr. Vignesh, along with P. Aravindan, SP, Tiruvallur, has also started the water bowl initiative for stray animals in all police stations in the district. “The Tiruvallur town inspector Ravikumar also feeds around 80 stray dogs every day,” added Mr. Vignesh.