Police booth damaged in T. Nagar

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 03, 2022 22:18 IST

A gang allegedly damaged a police booth in Mambalam on Friday night after a fight broke out between it and a few construction workers. 

Police sources said a gang of men on two-wheelers and autorickshaw reached G.N. Road in T. Nagar to steal iron rods where labourers were constructing stormwater drains and a supervisor was on the spot.

The supervisor warned them as they could be easily traced because of the CCTV device in the police booth. Then the gang broke the window panes with logs and rods.

The gang members damaged a sofa and other furniture. Some of them threw stones at the booth. The Teynampet police have registered a case. The police have launched a search to trace the gang members.

