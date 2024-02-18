ADVERTISEMENT

Police book two CMDA employees for leaking documents relating to Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus

February 18, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The operation and maintenance contract offered to a firm to a private was shared widely on social media

The Hindu Bureau

The CMBT police  on Saturday filed a case against two officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for leaking documents relating to the outsourcing of the operation and maintenance of Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam.

The police said based on a complaint filed by a senior official of the CMDA, BVG Group, a private agency, had been appointed for the operation and maintenance of KCBT. This contract was sent to the firm through e-mail. However, the contract documents were also found to have been ‘forwarded’ to another private mail. Subsequently, the entire contract was shared widely on social media.

Based on the internal investigation carried out by the CMDA officials, it was found that the document was sent by technical assistants Praveen Kumar and Vivek. The police plan to investigate the leaking of the documents through the cyber crime cell.

