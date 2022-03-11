Police book staff of pet care centre for dog’s death

Pet’s owner, who rushed back from Germany after the dog died on March 3, filed a police complaint

The police have booked a case against three persons, including the owner of a pet care home, and other staff for allegedly committing cruelty to a pet dog under their care, which led to its death.

A 29-year-old woman filed a complaint with Velachery police station that she had left her Golden Retriever pup, named “Charlie”, at a pet boarding service home in Arumbakkam when she went to Germany. She used to pay ₹12,000 a month since September 2020. The pet care centre later relocated to Velachery. The pet’s owner used to see her pet frequently through video call from Germany. The pet care centre later relocated to Velachery.

On March 3, she was informed that the dog died of natural causes following which she returned from Germany. Suspecting the dog was not cared for properly, she examined the CCTV camera footage at the pet care home and found her dog was handled cruelly by a staff.

The police have registered a case under Section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, against the owner of the pet care home. The carcass of the dog was exhumed from the burial ground and sent to Government Veterinary Hospital for post-mortem.

Inspector Chandramohan said a case had been booked against three persons, including owner of the care home, and two staff members.