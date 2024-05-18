Police book eight remand prisoners for indulging in ruckus 

As many as eight remand prisoners were booked by police as they indulged in a ruckus at the Central Prison in Puzhal on Thursday night.

Sources said the remanded prisoners include Napoleon alias Kutty Pura, 30, of Ambattur; Boxer Murali, 27, of Pulianthope; and six others. They were lodged at high security block.

On Thursday night, they broke the tube lights inside their cells and shouted slogans at the prison staff. Stating that they were innocent, they demanded to be released from the prison. They inflicted injuries on their bodies. Initially they threatened the prison staff who attempted to prevent them.

Later, the remanded prisoners were outnumbered and the injured were shifted to hospital, said police sources.