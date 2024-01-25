ADVERTISEMENT

Police book case against owner of Velachery restaurant, 2 others after 16 persons get food poisoning

January 25, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team, led by a Food Safety Officer, inspected the restaurant and has taken food samples for further action

The Hindu Bureau

The Velachery police have booked a case against the owner of a restaurant and against two employees after 16 customers were hospitalised for food poisoning on Wednesday night.

A senior police officer said S. Sheikh Jalaludeen, a resident of Kundrathur, along with 15 family members had come to Coal Barbeque, a restaurant in Velachery, for dinner after attending a marriage function in Pallavaram on Thursday night. As they were eating, a few of them experienced nausea and started vomiting, with a few even fainting. All 16 were immediately taken and admitted to a private hospital, where a few of them are undergoing treatment.

Based on the information received, the police inspected the restaurant and booked a case against the owners and the employees. A team, led by Food Safety Officer Sundararaj, inspected the restaurant and has taken food samples for further action.

