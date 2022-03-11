Police begin probe into suspected firing on pet dog

Special Correspondent March 11, 2022 21:12 IST

The dog was found with bleeding injury by its owner at Sankarapuram

The police are investigating into alleged firing by a man on a pet dog in Sankarapuram, Sithalapakkam, in Perumbakkam station limits. Sreedhar, 37, has been rearing pet dogs at his house in Sankarapuram. He found one of his dogs bleeding from the neck on Monday morning. He took his pet dog to a private veterinary hospital near his house. Later, the pet was scanned and to everyone’s shock it was revealed that a projectile was lodged on its neck. The foreign body was removed during treatment at a private veterinary hospital in Velachery on March 8. On March 9, Sridhar filed a complaint at the Perumbakkam police station. Inspector Geetha has taken up the case for investigation.



