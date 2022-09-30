Police begin inquiry into Oragadam gas cylinder godown fire

Seven of the 12 injured critical at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital; Ma. Subramanian visits the injured Chengalpattu hospital

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
September 30, 2022 00:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Gas cylinders lying scattered at the godown which was ravaged by fire on Wednesday night, at Devariyambakkam near Oragadam  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kancheepuram District Police have taken up investigation into the fire that broke out at a gas cylinder godown at Devariyambakkam near Oragadam on Wednesday. Twelve people were injured in the fire and seven of them, who are in critical condition, are undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the godown belonged to Jeevanandham and more than 15 migrant workers were on duty. The agency supplied commercial cylinders to shops and other firms. On Wednesday evening, fire erupted from one of the cylinders due to rough handling. It quickly spread to the entire godown. 

Five fire tenders from Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Walajabad and Sriperumbudur were pressed into service. Twelve persons, including the owner Jeevanandham, were injured. All of them were first taken to Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu for treatment.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian visited the injured at the Government Hospital in Chengalpattu. He told presspersons that seven persons, who were critical, had been shifted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and suitable compensation would be given to those injured.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Sathiya Priya, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Kancheepuram Range, said a case had been registered in connection with the fire and one person has been arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
fire

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app