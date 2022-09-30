Police begin inquiry into Oragadam gas cylinder godown fire

Seven of the 12 injured critical at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital; Ma. Subramanian visits the injured Chengalpattu hospital

Gas cylinders lying scattered at the godown which was ravaged by fire on Wednesday night, at Devariyambakkam near Oragadam | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kancheepuram District Police have taken up investigation into the fire that broke out at a gas cylinder godown at Devariyambakkam near Oragadam on Wednesday. Twelve people were injured in the fire and seven of them, who are in critical condition, are undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

The police said the godown belonged to Jeevanandham and more than 15 migrant workers were on duty. The agency supplied commercial cylinders to shops and other firms. On Wednesday evening, fire erupted from one of the cylinders due to rough handling. It quickly spread to the entire godown.

Five fire tenders from Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Walajabad and Sriperumbudur were pressed into service. Twelve persons, including the owner Jeevanandham, were injured. All of them were first taken to Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu for treatment.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian visited the injured at the Government Hospital in Chengalpattu. He told presspersons that seven persons, who were critical, had been shifted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and suitable compensation would be given to those injured.

M. Sathiya Priya, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Kancheepuram Range, said a case had been registered in connection with the fire and one person has been arrested.