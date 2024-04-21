GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police await final post-mortem report in custodial death of history-sheeter

As per the initial medical report, the victim had died of a cardiac arrest. The Tiruvallur Judicial Magistrate is also investigating the death, say the police

April 21, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

After placing a police officer, Gunasekaran, under suspension for the suspicious death of history-sheeter Shanthakumar while in custody, the Avadi Police are waiting for the final post-mortem report to take further action.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said the relatives of the victim collected the body after a week and took it to their native in Sriperumbudur for performing last rites on Sunday. Earlier this month, the Sevvapet police arrested Shanthakumar, a history-sheeter, and a few others in Putlur. Shanthakumar died while being taken to a court on April 13. His family alleged that police excesses caused his death.

The police officer said: “As per the initial medical report, the victim died of a cardiac arrest though the final report is yet to come. The Tiruvallur Judicial Magistrate is also investigating the death. Based on both the investigation reports, further action will be taken.”

