Police arrest woman wanted for murdering her husband in 2020

January 21, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was killed because he found out about her extramarital affair

The Hindu Bureau

The Manimangalam police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old woman who was wanted for the murder of her husband in Padappai.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said S. Menaka was married to M. Senthilkumar, of Salamangalam, and they lived in Padappai. Menaka and her lover Rajesh Kannan, a car driver, murdered Senthilkumar in 2020 and buried the body in a secluded spot in Padappai. They killed him after he found out about their extramarital affair and threatened Menaka with dire consequences. The police, having filed a murder case, arrested Rajesh Kannan and Menaka’s brother Arun. Menaka evaded arrest and went into hiding.

Based on a tip-off, the Manimangalam police found that Menaka was living in Nariyambakkam village, near Padappai. She was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

