Police arrest two persons for sexual assault of minor

The Virugambakkam All-Women Police have arrested two persons under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for sexually assaulting a minor.

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Police said a complaint was filed by the parents of the victim, stating that their daughter, studying Class XI, was sexually assaulted by two persons.

During the investigation, the All-Women Police personnel found that the victim regularly visited a cafe in Anna Nagar. During one of these visits last month, she befriended Pritisha Agira, 19, of Perungalathur, who worked as a film make-up artist. Later, Pritisha invited the minor to attend her birthday party, which was to be held at an apartment in Saligramam on May 13.

The girl, upon visiting the apartment, found Pritisha and two other strangers there. During the party, she was forced to consume drinks following which she lost consciousness. When she woke up the next morning, she realised that she had been sexually assaulted. The three persons, including Pritisha, had left the apartment. The girl told her parents, who took her to a private hospital, where the sexual assault was confirmed.

The police team arrested Somesh, 21, alias Somasundaram of Vadapalani and Pritisha. The team is searching for the third accused Williams.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098.)

