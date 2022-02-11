Police arrest two persons for kidnapping boy named Lockdown

CHENNAI

11 February 2022 00:46 IST

The one-and-a-half-year-old child went missing on Sunday

The Ambattur police solved the plot behind the kidnap of a boy from Odisha couple at a construction site with the arrest of two persons, including a site supervisor.

The police said Kishore, 38, a native of Odisha, is working as carpenter in Rail Vihar Phase II B and lodged a complaint alleging that his son named Lockdown, who is one-and-a-half years old, went missing on Sunday evening. On instructions of Commissioner of Police, Avadi, Sandeep Rai Rathore, a special team was formed under Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ambattur, E. Kanagaraj, to trace the child.

Mr. Rathore said that during the course of investigation, the services of the dog squad team were utilised to trace the missing child. CCTV cameras in and around the Rail Vihar area and the railway stations, bus stands were analysed, besides the nearby lake.

Advertising

Advertising

Nearly 200 workers were questioned at Rail Vihar construction site. The trains heading towards Odisha and other northern states were checked with the help of the railway police, said Mr. Rathore. The child was traced on a TNSTC bus bound for Salem at Koyambedu Bus Terminus on Tuesday as he was abandoned by the suspected kidnapper.

Subsequently, the special team verified the CCTV cameras and nabbed Balamurugan, 28, of Erode at Maraimalai Nagar on Wednesday. On his confession, Sushanth Pradhan, 25, of Odisha was secured on the same day.

Further investigation revealed that Balamurugan was working in the same construction site. He planned to kidnap the child, to raise as his own heir, with the assistance of Sushanth Pradhan, said police.