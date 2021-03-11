Police arrest two autorickshaw drivers in Chennai for raping minor girl

The All Women Police, Ennore on Wednesday arrested two autorickshaw drivers who forcibly took a 14-year-old girl from her neighbourhood and raped her.

The victim, is a student of class 9. Her mother lodged a complaint with police the police stating that her daughter went missing from early last Saturday. The All Women Police, Ennore swung into action and rescued the girl, found under a bridge in Atthipet, Pudhunagar. She was given medical assistance and psychological counselling. An investigation revealed that the girl was raped by two autorickshaw drivers, who forcibly took her into an autorickshaw.

A special team of police personnel arrested the offenders who were identified as S. Azhaguraj, 33 of VOC Nagar and B. Ajith, 23 of Thalankuppam. During interrogation, they admitted to the crime. The duo were booked under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court.