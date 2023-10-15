HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest three persons involved in robbery, seize 25 knives, stolen goods from them

October 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Salavakkam police arrested three persons who were involved in waylaying and robbery of a couple near the Porpandal village on Saturday night.

The Kancheepuram police said Prakash, a resident of Wallajabad, was returning along with his wife and two children after attending his cousin’s birthday function in his car. As the family was proceeding on the Salavakkam - Mukkukoodal Road on Saturday night, a gang of three persons on a two-wheeler waylaid the car and robbed gold chains and cash from the family. After robbing the couple, the trio escaped from the spot.

Prakash immediately filed a complaint at the Salavakkam Police station who in turn alerted all the patrol police personnel within their limits. A patrol team stopped a two-wheeler in which two persons were proceeding to their home in the locality.

During the enquiry of the duo, the police became suspicious of their replies and took them to the police station where it was found that three persons including P. Barathi of Thanjavur district and R. Arunkumar and G. Suresh of Puducherry, had robbed the couple at knife point. The police team when they visited the house where they were staying were shocked to find more than 25 knives, gold jewellery, silver articles and two-wheelers.

Salavakkam Police have seized the knives and other articles from the place. They produced the three accused persons before a judicial magistrate and remanded them in judicial custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.