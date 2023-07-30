Police arrest suspended inspector who was on the run

July 30, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Maraimalai Nagar police have arrested Magidha Annie Christie, a police officer against whom an extortion case was registered and was reported to be absconding.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj suspended Magidha, who was an Inspector at All Women Police Station of Guduvanchery, on July 10 while she was investigating a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said a team from the Maraimalai Nagar Station, based on a tip-off, apprehended the police officer.

While investigating a POCSO case, the suspended inspector allegedly threatened two government doctors and took ₹12.20 lakh from them. The survivor’s mother had filed a complaint in the Guduvanchery All Women Police Station alleging that a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure was performed on her minor daughter by the two doctors without taking her consent.

Ms. Magidha, acting on the complaint, had threatened the two doctors and asked them to pay money if they did not want any action to be taken against them. The two doctors later filed a complaint with the Tambaram Police Commissioner about this.