Police arrest suspect who has been on the run for a year

The court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in January

Updated - July 23, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Villivakkam police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old suspect in an assault case, who has been on the run for a year.

The police said that on the night of September 9, 2023, a gang of six unidentified men attacked R. Selvam, 37, on New Avadi Road with knives and fled the spot. The Villivakkam police registered a case and arrested six suspects, including A. Iyappan of Bharathi Nagar.

While the case was pending in the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Iyappan was released on bail and failed to appear for further proceedings. The court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in January as he continued to neglect court proceedings. After a long search, the police arrested him on Monday and executed the non-bailable warrant.

