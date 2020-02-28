Police arrest suspect after a seven-km chase

After a seven-km chase, the Poonamallee police on Wednesday nabbed a suspect and launched a search for three of his associates who managed to escape.

Following information about a gang going around with dangerous weapons, sub-inspectors S. Anandakumar and K. Suresh, Grade I constable K. Shridhar, and Home Guard G. Ellappan went on two motorcycles to conduct a search.

When they were combing the Senneerkuppam-Avadi Road at 10.30 p.m., the police team spotted an autorickshaw with five men. When they tried to intercept the vehicle, the auto took a U-turn and sped away.

The policemen chased the vehicle despite the criminals brandishing weapons and threatening them. After a while, the autodriver pulled the brakes and the policemen fell from their motorcycles. Two of them sustained injuries. “We did not give up the chase,” said Sub-Inspector S. Anandakumar.

Help from SUV

The policemen also got an SUV — driven by Kannampalayam panchayat president V. Adhikesan — involved in the chase.

“It was like a scene in a film. They drove the auto in a zig-zag manner to ensure that we don’t catch them. We chased them for over 7 km,” the SI said.

Cornered, the autodriver lost control, and the auto hit an electric post. The policemen nabbed one of them, identified as Malik Basha, 23, of Senneerkuppam. Three others escaped from the spot.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab them.