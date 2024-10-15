GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest passenger of Dadar Express and seize unaccounted cash and ganja in Tiruvottiyur

They are searching for two others who fled from the spot

Published - October 15, 2024 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special police team of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) arrested a passenger of an express train at the Tiruvottiyur railway station and seized unaccounted cash and ganja from him on Monday. The team is searching for two of his accomplices who fled from the spot.

The police said they received a tip-off that ganja and unaccounted cash were being brought in by train. Based on this, the team searched the Dadar Express at the Tiruvottiyur railway station. During the inspection, three persons carrying big parcels were identified, and even as the team searched their bags, two of them fled from the train.

The team identified the arrested as V. Gowtham of Ongole district. Upon searching the bag, they found ₹60 lakh of unaccounted cash and over 11 kg of ganja. In addition, ₹2 lakh in cash was found in Gowtham’s purse.

