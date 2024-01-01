Police arrest one more person in murder of 17-year-old boy from M.G.R. Nagar

January 01, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police on Monday arrested one more suspect in the abduction and murder of a 17-year-old boy in M.G.R. Nagar last week.

Last week, G. Loganathan, 39, a resident of Muthumariamman Koil Street, M.G.R. Nagar lodged a complaint alleging that his son Ajay did not return home after going out to play earlier in the day. While the police were investigating the case, Saravanan and David called Mr. Loganathan over the phone and demanded a ransom of ₹2 lakh for Ajay’s release.

After investigating, the M.G.R. Nagar police arrested David alias ‘Dolaku’ David, 28, of M.G.R. Nagar, on Friday. Interrogation revealed that Ajay’s cousin Kannabiran, 23, along with David and Saravanan sold painkiller tablets illegally. Since Kannabiran owed ₹15,000 to the duo, he started selling the pills on his own. The duo came to confront Kannabiran about this last week. Since they could not find him, they abducted Ajay and took him to a place near Nesapakkam sewage station and murdered him.

The police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital. On Monday, the police arrested one more suspect Saravanan, 28, who had been on the run since last week.

