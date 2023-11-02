HamberMenu
Police arrest man in Chennai for property fraud

Police said the suspect had posed as a loan processing agent from a bank, obtained a power of attorney and forged documents to pledge the property

November 02, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch of the Avadi City Police has arrested a 40-year-old man for pledging property belonging to the wife of a retired sub-inspector, by submitting forged documents.

Police said Gandhi, a retired sub-inspector, had lodged a complaint stating that his family was building a house on land belonging to his wife, Vijayalakshmi in Thirumullaivoyal. When they fell short of money, he, along with his son Ramesh, approached a bank for a loan. However, the loan application was rejected since there was no approval of the building plan.

After this rejection, the family was approached by two men, Senthilnathan and Siju along with four others, who claimed they were bank loan processing agents. The men obtained a power of attorney from Vijayalakshmi that they said was needed to process the loan, and gave the family ₹5lakh.

Subsequently, the family grew suspicious, and verified the records of their property after obtaining an encumbrance certificate. To their shock, they found that the plot was mortgaged by two persons, Prabu Daniel and Catherine Mary with UCO Bank, Anna Salai.

Further enquiries revealed that the gang had forged the signature of Vijayalakshmi and obtained a Life Certificate. Based on these forged documents, they had executed a sale deed to a man, Prabhu Daniel, and then the land was mortgaged.

The suspects had wrongfully gained money over mortgaging the property, which is worth around ₹85 lakh presently, police said.

Police arrested the main suspect Siju Joseph John, 40 of Ekkattuthangal and remanded him to judicial custody.

