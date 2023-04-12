Police arrest man, his mother for death of a woman in Tiruvallur district

April 12, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Mappedu police arrested two persons for abetting the suicide of a 27-year-old woman in Kottaiyur village, Tiruvallur district, on Tuesday evening.

A police official of the Mappedu station said the victim, Manjumadha was married to J. Rajasekar and the couple was living along with his mother Selvi, in Perumal Koil Street, Kottaiyur village. The couple, who have two daughters, had a quarrel on Tuesday with Selvi, who abused Manjumadha. Heartbroken by the incident Manjumadha took her own life at home, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father Charles, the Mappedu police arrested the victim’s husband Rajasekar and his mother Selvi.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)