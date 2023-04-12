HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest man, his mother for death of a woman in Tiruvallur district

The 27-year-old woman had died by suicide after a quarrel with her mother-in-law, police said

April 12, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mappedu police arrested two persons for abetting the suicide of a 27-year-old woman in Kottaiyur village, Tiruvallur district, on Tuesday evening.

A police official of the Mappedu station said the victim, Manjumadha was married to J. Rajasekar and the couple was living along with his mother Selvi, in Perumal Koil Street, Kottaiyur village. The couple, who have two daughters, had a quarrel on Tuesday with Selvi, who abused Manjumadha. Heartbroken by the incident Manjumadha took her own life at home, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father Charles, the Mappedu police arrested the victim’s husband Rajasekar and his mother Selvi.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / suicide / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.