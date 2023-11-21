HamberMenu
Police arrest man from Andhra Pradesh who was selling fake certificates to visa applicants

He had been making fake education certificates for the past two years. He also coached several visa applicants with fake certificates on how to face the interview

November 21, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Sivaraman
The items, including a unfilled certificates, hard disks and laptops, that were seized from the suspect. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The items, including a unfilled certificates, hard disks and laptops, that were seized from the suspect. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai City Police on Tuesday arrested an engineering graduate in Andhra Pradesh for making fake education certificates and selling them to several people, who submitted them for visa processing at the United States (U.S.) Consulate in Chennai. 

Police identified the suspect as M. Haribabu, 35, who ran a fictitious consultancy firm called as Eccho Consultancy at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh.

He was arrested based on a complaint given by Melvin Pace, Assistant Regional Security Officer-Investigator, on behalf of the U.S. Consul General, Chennai, on November 16. The Consulate staff caught Hemnath, 24, of Palnadu district, submitting fake education certificates during an interview for a F-1 student visa. The certificates were supplied by Haribabu. Hemnath, who was arrested, revealed that his real intention was to immigrate to the U.S. illegally and find work.

M. Haribabu

M. Haribabu | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Following the complaint, a special team was formed by N.S. Nisha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, CCB, to trace the seller. The team nabbed Haribabu in Andhra Pradesh. The police seized a computer, a colour printer, three hard disks, a scanner, two laptops, three fake certificates, and unfilled certificate papers from him.

S. Muthuvelpandi, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said the suspect confessed to the offence and stated that he had been making fake education certificates for the past two years. He also coached several visa applicants with fake certificates on how to face the interview. Haribabu was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.  

