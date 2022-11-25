Police arrest husband, parents of woman murdered in Chennai

November 25, 2022 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 24-year-old woman was found dead on November 11; police said she was murdered by her husband and parents who suspected her fidelity

The Hindu Bureau

The Fishing Harbour police have arrested three persons including for the murder of a 24-year-old woman resident of New Washermenpet on Thursday. The woman was found dead in her house on November 11. The arrested persons include her husband. 

A police official of Fishing Harbour station said the victim, Sumitra, was living with her husband Selvam, two children and her mother Regina and father Selvakumar in a house in Nagooran Thottam. The police were informed about Sumithra lying dead in her bed by family members, and the police sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem and filed a case of suspicious death. 

During their investigation, the police found that the victim had sustained a head injury and was killed by the husband and her parents, who suspected infidelity on her part. The Fishing Harbour police arrested M. Selvam, and the victim’s parents Regina and Selvakumar. 

The three were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

