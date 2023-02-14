ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest history-sheeter and six associates who were planning to kill a rival

February 14, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Serious Crime Squad of the Greater Chennai City Police nabbed Shayam alias Devashayam, a history-sheeter, and six of his associates at their hideout when they were planning to kill a rival.

Devashayam, a resident of Kumaran Nagar, Semmanchery, has a history-sheet on him with the Chetpet police. He has criminal cases for offences including five murders, nine attempt to murder and nine robberies in the city, Madurantakam and Arni.

The police said on Sunday, a seven-member gang came in a car to a shop on Harrington Road and refused to pay for tea and snacks. They also brandished weapons at Kalam, the owner, and created a ruckus before leaving. Based on the complaint given by Mr. Kalam, the police investigated and found that Sahayam and his associates were involved in the offence.

After a search, the police arrested Sahayam, his associates Prakash alias Pampoo Prakash, 25, and M. Akashkumar, 25, of Perumbakkam; Vinodhkumar alias Pampoo Vinodh, 36, of Pudupet; R. Prabakaran, 26, of Cheyyur; V. Rajesh Kannan, 36, of Ambattur; and P. Dhinakaran, 28, of Tiruvannamalai.

The police said the gang members were at their hideout hatching a plan to kill a rival. By arresting the accused, the murder was prevented, and vehicles and weapons were seized from them, the police said.

