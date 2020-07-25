Police arrest gang robbing beggars in Royapettah and Mylapore

The police arrested three suspects who formed a gang and committed a series of robberies targeting beggars in Royapettah and Mylapore.

Police sources said Kannammal, 75, sleeping on the pavement along South Mada street, was beaten up and robbed by two youth who came on a bike on July 18.

They also robbed Sankaran, 65, who was sleeping nearby. Using CCTV camera footage, police traced Sulaiman, 23, and apprehened him near the Royapettah bridge. Based on his confession, they arrested his accomplices Dhanapalan, 20 and Sakthivel, 21.

The trio disclosed that they targeted pavement dwellers as the beggars would not complain to the police. The suspects used the stole money to buy ganja.