Police arrest four persons in 3 ganja peddling cases and seize 29.5 kg from them

June 02, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police arrested four persons in three different places on charges of peddling ganja and seized 29.5 kg of contraband from them.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the Tambaram City Police carried out surveillance following a tip-off about a youth smuggling ganja in an express train. On Thursday, a team intercepted him near Tambaram railway station, and on searching his baggage, recovered 18.3 kg of ganja. The youth was identified as Mohammed Rizwan, 27, a native of Malappuram, Kerala. During interrogation, he allegedly told the police that he procured the contraband from Odisha for the purpose of selling in Tambaram and surrounding areas.

The PEW, St. Thomas Mount, on Friday nabbed another youth Lambodhar Malik, 27, from Odisha, for possessing ganja in Kodambakkam for the purpose of selling in the city limits. The police recovered 10 kg of ganja from his baggage.

The Kolathur police arrested G. Dileep Kumar, 20, and P. Parthasarathy, 19, of Padi, and seized 1.2 kg of contraband from them. Parthasarathy had a criminal case against him under the POCSO Act, the police said.